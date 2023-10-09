This Golf Shop Made Fans Hit Drives to Buy a Travis Scott Collab

Over the years, sneaker shops have employed some creative tactics on coveted releases to ensure the shoes land in the hands of consumers rather than resellers. The newest example of this is from London-bred golf store Trendy Golf, with the launch of the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Golf.

This past weekend, Trendy Golf hosted an in-store raffle event for a chance to secure one of 72 spots to purchase the aforementioned sneaker collab. The caveat was that consumers were required to use the golf simulator and drive the ball 200 yards or more for men and 150 yards or more for women. According to the store, this procedure helps weed out resellers while giving actual golfers a higher chance of buying the sneaker.

Trendy Golf also confirmed on Instagram that it's hosting a separate online raffle for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Golf that's open now.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Golf will be released on Friday, Oct. 13, at select Jordan Brand stockists for $170.