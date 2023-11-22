Only 10 Pairs of This 'Oregon' Nike Air Force 1 PE Are Available

GOAT's ongoing partnership with sports agency Division Street continues this week with the launch of this limited Oregon Ducks-inspired Nike Air Force 1.

After releasing a "University of Oregon" Nike Air Force 1 Low last month, GOAT and Division Street announced today that they're auctioning off a new Air Force 1 'Oregon' PE colorway along with matching "Ducks of a Feather" letterman jackets. The sneakers are limited to only 10 units, and five of the lots will include both the shoe and the jacket.

GOAT's ongoing partnership with Division Street began in 2022 with the auction of two rare "Ducks" Air Jordan 8 colorways. Like past projects, proceeds from this auction will benefit the Division Street Fund to support the Oregon Ducks' student-athletes.

This auction coincides with GOAT's 2023 Black Friday event, which kicked off last week. Bidding for the pieces goes live today and will close on Nov. 24.