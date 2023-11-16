GOAT Is Giving Away Tons of Rare Sneakers for Black Friday

Black Friday has been a welcomed tradition during the holiday season, as shoppers are able to get some of their holiday spending done without breaking the bank. One of the annual events that sneaker fans have welcomed during this time of year is GOAT's Black Friday campaign, which is once again happening this year.

Starting today, the global sneaker resale platform is offering its users an engaging experience on its app by offering live trivia and daily drops for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including rare sneakers, collectibles, and apprel pieces.

The trivia rounds test users' knowledge of different locations across the globe, including France, Japan, and the United States. New products specific to each location will be up for grabs daily, along with other coveted sneakers that will be available via auction including "The Black Album" Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1, the "Black Dark Mocha" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High sample, Fragment x Air Jordan 3 sample, and many others.

"As our community expands globally, so do the trends and influences that we see leading in fashion and culture," Sen Sugano, the GOAT Group's chief brand officer, said. "This year’s BF23 event will celebrate what makes our community truly inspiring, highlighting the many different ways individuals around the world express themselves through personal style."

Users can participate in GOAT’s Black Friday event anytime today from 6 p.m. ET to Friday, Nov. 24, at 11:15 p.m. ET at Goat.com and on the GOAT app.