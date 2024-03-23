Exclusive Fragment x Nike Air Force 1s Just Dropped at ComplexCon

Here's how you can buy a pair.

Mar 23, 2024
There are some exclusive sneakers being sold at the first ComplexCon in Hong Kong this weekend. This includes the set of Fragment x Nike Air Force 1 colorways shown here.

The Fragment x Nike Air Force 1 collabs were presented in the signature "Triple White" and "Triple Black" makeups. It's worth mentioning that these pairs aren't a traditional collab since both versions are the standard all-white and all-black makeups but have been modified after with Fragment's lightning bolt logo and "Frgmt" branding lasered on the heel counter and midsole, respectively. Both pairs retailed for $190 and sold out within an hour of them being available on Saturday. The release of the sneakers also makes sense, as Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara was speaking at a panel at the event.

Fragment Design and Nike have released several Air Force 1 collabs in the past. Longtime fans may remember the Lunar Force 1 that dropped in 2013 and the three-way project with Clot in 2019.

For fans who missed out on copping the Fragment x Nike Air Force 1s, additional pairs are dropping at ComplexCon Hong Kong on Sunday. Grab a closer look at both versions below.

