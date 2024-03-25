More Adidas Fear of God Athletics Sneakers Are Releasing Soon

Jerry Lorenzo's next Adidas Fear of God Athletics collection is almost here. Following the inaguaral launch of their long-awaited collab in December, the duo has unveiled a new capsule for the spring season.

As part of this Fear of God Athletics Spring 2024 "Opening Season" collection, the label is introducing its take on the iconic Adidas Rivalry '86 Hi ($220). As we've come to expect from Fear of God, this sneaker is equipped with a premium suede material on the upper, with this pair dressed in a tonal beige color scheme. Lorenzo updated the tooling on this shoe by using a molded cupsole featuring Fear of God branding on the heel—the same one found on the previously released '86 Low.

Also included in this latest collection are new iterations of the Fear of God Athletics One, the Los Angeles Runner, and a range of matching apparel pieces.

Readers will be able to cop pieces from this Fear of God Athletics Spring '24 collection starting on April 3 at Fearofgod.com, the Adidas Confirmed app, and at select retailers globally.