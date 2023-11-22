DTLR Is Releasing Grinch-Inspired New Balances

Baltimore-based retailer DTLR is getting into the holiday spirit with the release of this collaborative New Balance 990v4 shown here.

Dubbed "Festive," this bold 990v4 style will launch on Cyber Monday (Nov. 27) and is releasing exclusively in kids sizing. It's also not hard to figure out that the Grinch probably served as the inspiration for this color scheme, but the retailer did not confirm that detail.

The "Festive" 990v4 dons a vibrant green-based mesh upper that's paired with red and metallic silver accents as a nod to Christmas ornaments. Completing the look are a white and green Encap midsole and a grey outsole.

Another sneaker brand that's releasing a Grinch-themed sneaker this holiday season is Nike, with the "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6 Protro dropping next month. Adidas also has a series of Grinch-themed Forums hitting retailers soon.

This "Festive" DTLR x New Balance 990v4 collab will be released on Nov. 27 exclusively at DTLR.com and in-store on Dec. 1. Prices for the sneaker range from $80 to $115.