New 'Grinch' Adidas Forums Are Dropping for the Holiday Season

Adidas is getting into the holiday spirit by once again joining forces with Dr. Seuss Enterprises for a new sneaker project.

After releasing a lone Grinch-inspired Forum Lo last year, the two entities have created a trio of colorways for the upcoming drop. This time around, the collab includes a fairly tame sail-based "Grinch" Forum Lo colorway alongside a set of hairy suede versions inspired by Cindy-Lou Who and the Grinch's dog, Max.

All three colorways come with special lacelocks attached to the midfoot that are inspired by Dr. Seuss’s classic artwork, while the green pair features a special "Grinch" tongue tag. The sneakers are expected to come with special packaging, but that remains to be seen.

In addition to Adidas releasing Grinch-themed sneakers this holiday season, Nike is also dropping a new version of its coveted "Grinch" Kobe 6 in December.

As of now, release details for these "Grinch" Adidas Forum Lo colorways have yet to be announced by the Three Stripes. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.