DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Hellstar's Adidas Megaride Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to buy the Hellstar x Adidas Megaride S2.

Hellstar x Adidas Megaride S2
The Hellstar x Adidas Megaride S2 releases on Aug. 8. Via Adidas

Adidas Originals has reconnected with LA-based streetwear label Hellstar to collaborate on the Megaride S2 sneaker that’s available starting this week.

Following the release of several limited sneaker projects in the last year that included multiple iterations of the Superstar and a camo-covered Anthony Edwards 2 for All-Star weekend, the brands confirmed that this Hellstar x Adidas Megaride S2 is their first global release.

Hellstar’s take on the Megaride S2 incorporates its signature flame design on the sides of the upper, while a zipper is featured at the center. The sneaker’s standout design element is the Megaride cushioning at the heel of the midsole, before a translucent outsole completes the look.

Readers will be able to cop the Hellstar x Adidas Megaride S2 on Saturday, Aug. 8, via the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers for $200.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

Related Stories

Hellstar x Adidas Superstar
Sneakers

Another Hellstar x Adidas Superstar Is Releasing Soon

An orange-colored Hellstar x Adidas Superstar is dropping in April.

Victor Deng127 days ago
Jeremiah Smith 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

The 'Triple White' Virginia Adistar Jellyfish campaign stars Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

Victor Deng8 days ago
Charizard-inspired Adidas Superstar
Sneakers

New Pokemon x Adidas Sneaker Collab Is Releasing Soon

Featuring Charizard, Genger, and Pikachu.

Victor Deng4 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCardi B on Fans Wanting "AH HA" Remix With Kash Doll: 'I'm Debating Because It's Too Fire'
4
MusicASAP Rocky Says Owl in Crosshairs and Rat Imagery During His Tour Was 'For All Them N***as'
5
Music50 Cent Has Even More to Say About Rick Ross's 'Set in Stone' Numbers: 'Can't Fake It Forever'
6
Bets How Paige Bueckers Took Caitlin Clark’s Spot

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App