Adidas Originals has reconnected with LA-based streetwear label Hellstar to collaborate on the Megaride S2 sneaker that’s available starting this week.

Following the release of several limited sneaker projects in the last year that included multiple iterations of the Superstar and a camo-covered Anthony Edwards 2 for All-Star weekend, the brands confirmed that this Hellstar x Adidas Megaride S2 is their first global release.

Hellstar’s take on the Megaride S2 incorporates its signature flame design on the sides of the upper, while a zipper is featured at the center. The sneaker’s standout design element is the Megaride cushioning at the heel of the midsole, before a translucent outsole completes the look.

Readers will be able to cop the Hellstar x Adidas Megaride S2 on Saturday, Aug. 8, via the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers for $200.