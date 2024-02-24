Democrats Troll Trump Over Gold Sneakers

The Democratic National Committee launched a new mobile video campaign on Saturday that takes shots at former President Donald Trump and features his recently launched footwear line. The ad coincides with Trump's scheduled appearance at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
The video ad is on display via mobile billboard around the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, which is hosting CPAC this week. The campaign calls out Trump's résumé by plastering phrases like "National Abortion Ban" and "Terminate Constitution" across an all-gold shoe similar to his Never Surrender High Tops.
CPAC is the largest Republican political conference and takes place annually, usually falling in either February, March, or July. This year’s began on Wednesday and officially wraps up today.
The DNC's campaign calls Trump's sneakers "trash," but is more concerned with its politics than it is his new line of sneakers.
Clips from Trump's appearance at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia last weekend, where he first unveiled his new sneaker line, are shown in the ad. The gold Never Surrender shoe, the first batch of which was limited to 1,000 units, was made available for preorder last Saturday and sold out that afternoon.
In a statement about the anti-Trump sneaker spot, the DNC leaned into zingers about the former president's shoes.
"Donald Trump wants to be a dictator on day one, and we're already seeing him walk his tacky bootleg sneakers all over the American people," said DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd. "Trump is summoning his MAGA base to CPAC to double down on his losing agenda of banning abortion nationwide, abandoning our allies, and threatening Americans’ health care coverage. Trump is hiding in his MAGA bubble today, but the shoe will be on the other foot in November when the American people soundly reject his extreme and unpopular agenda."