Democrats Troll Trump Over Gold Sneakers

The Democratic National Committee launched a new mobile video campaign on Saturday that takes shots at former President Donald Trump and features his recently launched footwear line. The ad coincides with Trump's scheduled appearance at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The video ad is on display via mobile billboard around the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, which is hosting CPAC this week. The campaign calls out Trump's résumé by plastering phrases like "National Abortion Ban" and "Terminate Constitution" across an all-gold shoe similar to his Never Surrender High Tops.

CPAC is the largest Republican political conference and takes place annually, usually falling in either February, March, or July. This year’s began on Wednesday and officially wraps up today.

The DNC's campaign calls Trump's sneakers "trash," but is more concerned with its politics than it is his new line of sneakers.