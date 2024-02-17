Donald Trump Says He's Attending Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

Founded in 2009, Sneaker Con is one of the longest-running traveling sneaker events in the world. People attend the event to buy, sell, and trade hard-to-find sneakers.

While Sneaker Con hasn't confirmed or directly commented about Trump's expected appearance, it did issue a statement seemingly in response to the backlash it's receiving on Instagram later in the evening. Comments on the post were turned off, so people took to other posts to vent both disappointment and support for the Trump visit.

Pennsylvania is expected to be a key state in this November's presidential election. In 2020, President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the battleground by a 50% to 48.8% margin.