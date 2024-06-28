First Look at Concepts’ Upcoming New Balance Collab

Concepts appears to have reimagined one of its early New Balance collabs with this 1906U teaser, shown above.

The Boston-bred boutique's creative director, Deon Point, shared an image on Instagram of a previously unseen New Balance 1906U colorway with Concepts tagged in the photo. Inspiration for new style appears to be pulled from the duo's "Seal" New Balance 999 collab from 2012.

This New Balance 1906U features a similar tan-based color scheme paired with green, blue, and brown accents throughout. The 999 featured a topographic design on its lining, and the 1906U features a similar look on the insole. The sneaker also features a full-length N-Ergy cushioning for the midsole while a blue rubber outsole sits below.

Currently, a release date for this "Seal" Concepts x New Balance 1906U has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Expect additional info to arrive in the coming weeks.