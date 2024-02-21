Clot's longstanding partnership with Nike has come to an end.

The Hong Kong-based lifestyle label revealed that it has entered a new partnership with Adidas today at its fashion show in Shanghai. The show also serves as a celebration of Clot’s 20th anniversary and a look ahead at what’s to come from the label.

Among the footwear on display were espadrille-style Gazelles with fully-woven uppers and modified Superstars featuring both jagged and leather-bottomed soles—including a black friends and family-exclusive variation. A full collection of apparel and accessories was also shown.

Clot was founded by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon in 2003 and released its first Nike collab in 2006 with the launch of the once-coveted "Kiss of Death" Air Max 1 collab. Since then, the two entities have released a steady stream of sneaker projects, including bringing in Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike, on special Air Jordan collabs. The last release between Clot and Nike arrived in July with the "What the Clot" Dunk Low, and it donned a mismatched color scheme featuring bits and pieces pulled from past collabs.

This collection may be new, but it's not the first time Clot has collaborated with Adidas. Previous projects include a ZX 800 in 2008, a Superstar 80s in 2012, and a ZX Flux in 2015.

The collection is set to launch in early 2024, with the white Superstars dropping as the first global release. Serving as a preview of the partnership, a Clot x Neighborhood x Adidas Superstar is releasing tomorrow, Oct. 14, at 3PM HKT. The shoe will be available at select Juice retail locations, the CLOT20 Retrospective Exhibition Pop-up, and on juicestore.com. It retails for approximately $140 USD.

UPDATE (02/21): Adidas has announced that the first wave of collaborative Clot products will arrive on Friday, Feb. 23 via the Confirmed app, Adidas.com, and at select Adidas stores. Additional drops from this partnership are expected to arrive later this year.