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You Can Only Buy This Adidas Collab at BSTN Stores

Here's how to buy the BSTN x Adidas Oregon Ultra Tech.

BSTN x Adidas Oregon Ultra Tech
The BSTN x Adidas Oregon Ultra Tech releases in August. Via BSTN

Adidas Originals has reconnected with Germany-based sneaker boutique BSTN with a new archival sneaker project arriving this week.

For their third collaboration together, the duo is releasing a subtle pair of Oregon Ultra Tech styles, with Brazilian football legend Marcelo leading the campaign.

Originally released in the early 1990s, the Oregon Ultra Tech runner is equipped with a breathable mesh upper and paired with premium suede overlay panels on the mudguard, the toe, and heel counter. Both colorways don a white-based makeup but are differentiated with either black and blue accents or purple and grey hits. Both pairs also feature “OG with a Twist” written on the tongue tag and BSTN branding on the lace locks.

BSTN and Adidas have previously collaborated on the Samba in 2023 and then a Handball Spezial in 2025.

Both versions of the BSTN x Adidas Oregon Ultra Tech collab release on Saturday, Aug. 22, exclusively through BSTN.

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