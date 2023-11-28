Another Billie Eilish x Nike Alpha Force Collab Is Dropping Soon

After dropping two OG-styled Alpha Force collabs in August, it looks like Billie Eilish and Nike will soon revisit the model with this tonal colorway pictured here.

Newly leaked images from leaker @Brandon1an on Twitter show a first look at what's expected to be an upcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Alpha Force. While the inspiration behind the color scheme is unclear at the moment, the majority of the shoe wears a mostly all-red makeup, covering the leather panels on the upper, the forefoot strap, tongue, and tooling. Breaking up the tonal look is the black Alpha Force branding on the tongue. It's worth mentioning that Eilish's previous Nike collabs also featured repurposed vegan materials, so it's likely that this pair will follow that same formula.

Prior to her Alpha Force collab, Eilish and Nike released multiple iterations of the classic Air Force 1.

Despite an early look from @Brandon1an, release details for this all-red Billie Eilish x Alpha Force collab have yet to be announced by Nike. Stay tuned for official updates in the weeks ahead.