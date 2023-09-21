Call This Number to Learn About Bad Bunny's Next Adidas Collab

Hot on the heels of last month's Concepts-exclusive Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL release come new details of another limited-edition collab coming.

On one of the pages of the Primera Hora newspaper in Puerto Rico today is a promo for an upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL drop. The image shown below was first shared by @Mofongokicks on Instagram.

On the page promoting the Puerto Rican rapper's unreleased Response CL collab is a phone number (1-855-SEP-2023) that fans can call to learn about the sneaker's release details. The phone call confirms that an exclusive release for the collab will take place tomorrow, Sept. 22, at the equestrian store Aperos 4J located in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

This iteration of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL sports a subtle sail and grey color scheme on the mesh and nubuck upper. Like past releases, signature Bad Bunny details are sprinkled throughout the shoe, including the "Ojo" branding on the heel.

At the time of writing, Adidas has yet to confirm if this Response CL collab will be receiving a wider release. Check back soon for updates.