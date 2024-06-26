How to Buy Anuel AA's Next Reebok Collab

When Anuel AA signed a multi-year partnership with Reebok last year, there were expectations that more sneaker projects between the two entities would be coming. Now, the brand has confirmed the release of the Puerto Rican artist's next collab.

Dubbed "Soy Leyenda," this two-shoe Anuel AA x Reebok collection features a new iteration of the Classic Leather and BB4000 II. According to the brand, this latest offering is the first of a three-part series of drops designed to take fans through the different phases of Anuel's "path to becoming a legend." Both the Classic Leather and BB4000 II don vibrant accents that pay homage to the early days of his career.

Anuel AA and Reebok released their first sneaker collab in August 2022, which consisted of the Classic Leather and a Pump Omni Zone 2 dressed in hues pulled from the flag of his hometown of Carolina in Puerto Rico.

The "Soy Leyenda" Anuel AA x Reebok collection will be released on July 12 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists.