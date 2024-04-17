Here's How to Buy Kyrie Irving's Anta Playoff Sneakers

Anta has prepared some special Kai 1 colorways for Kyrie Irving to wear for the NBA Playoffs, and those same sneakers will be available to purchase starting this week.

The global sportswear brand just opened the sign-ups for fans to receive early access to the two "Playoffs" Anta Kai 1 makeups pictured here. Fans of Irving should recognize the white-based pair from this set as this was the same style he wore when he hit the game-winning hook shot against the Denver Nuggets last month. Anta also confirmed that the navy colorway in this set is being released exclusively on its website and through the early access process. Both iterations feature design elements that celebrate Irving's Native American heritage as well as nods to the city of Dallas and his current Mavericks squad.

Readers who are interested in copping the "Playoffs" Anta Kai 1s can sign up for early access now at Anta.com. The sneakers retail for $125 each.