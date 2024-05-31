Kyrie Irving Gets a New Anta Kai 1 Colorway for the NBA Finals

After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals yesterday and advancing to the NBA Finals, Anta has a special Kai 1 colorway for Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving in his quest to win a second championship.

The sportswear company has confirmed the launch of the upcoming "Playoffs Energy" Anta Kai 1. According to Anta's description of the style, this vibrant color scheme "symbolizes the energy it takes to win a championship." The sneaker dons a yellow-based makeup covering the majority of the upper and is offset by green hits on the sockliner and the midsole. Irving's signature branding is stamped on the tongue, the midfoot strap, and on the heel counter, while an orange outsole sits below.

In addition to Anta releasing new Kai 1 colorways, Irving has a new lifestyle shoe, the Kai Tribe, releasing in the US this fall.

Readers will be able to cop the "Playoffs Energy" Anta Kai 1 on June 5 exclusively at Anta.com.