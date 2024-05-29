First Look at Kyrie Irving's Anta Lifestyle Shoe

Kyrie Irving is looking to build on the current success of his Anta signature footwear line with the release of a new lifestyle shoe, pictured here.

Leaked images from @conkeror21 on Instagram show two iterations of the Anta Kai Tribe silhouette. One pair dons a stealthy black-based makeup, while the other sports a white and grey look. The first sneaker features a mesh upper combined with suede, and the other version uses leather. Irving's signature Anta branding appears at the forefoot, the midfoot, and stamped on the heel tab. Completing the look for both colorways is a sail-colored tooling.

Irving launched his first Anta basketball shoe, the Kai 1, in March, and since then, colorways of the sneaker have regularly sold out.

According to sources familiar with the release, the Anta Kai Tribe lifestyle sneaker is now available at select retailers in China. The sneaker will then be released in the US later this fall.