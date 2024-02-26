Airei Wants You to Set This Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic Collab on Fire

After releasing a plaster-covered GT-2160 for its first Asics collab during Paris Fashion Week last year, Airei has applied its avant-garde aesthetic to the Gel-Quantum Kinetic shown here.

For this latest project, the Los Angeles-based brand has wrapped the Gel-Quantum Kinetic's upper entirely in a special khadi gauze crafted in Eastern India. Based on the images of this project, it appears that Airei intended for the initial layer on the upper to be burned, revealing a base layer featuring the iconic Asics stripe logo and Airei branding. Underneath is a futuristic Scutoid Gel-cushioned outsole. The accompanying shoebox has also been wrapped in the gauze material designed to allow fans to be part of the destructive process.

Much like the first project, this Airei x Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic collab will be available in limited fashion, as 30 pairs will launch on Feb. 29 exclusively at the Dover Street Market's pop-up space in Los Angeles. The sneaker retails for $265.