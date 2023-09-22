Official Look at the 'Aqua' Air Jordan 6

Before companies fully embraced the idea of All-Star-specific sneaker colorways, Michael Jordan broke out Air Jordans that didn’t exactly align with the Chicago Bulls’ uniforms for the weekend’s festivities in the early 90s. One of those pairs, and arguably the best, was the “Aqua” Air Jordan 8, Known for its vibrant purple and aqua details, the shoe didn’t meet regular season uniform standards, but was perfectly suited for the star-studded exhibition in Salt Lake City. Now, thirty years later, Jordan Brand is paying homage to the “Aqua” 8 with an inspired take on another championship-era model.
According to Sole Retriever, the Air Jordan 6 is due for an “Aqua” makeover that will hit retail this holiday season. While official images of the upcoming retro haven’t surfaced, the supplied mock-up suggests the shoe will be black-based, with purple and aqua accents throughout.
An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, but we do know the retro will release in full-family sizing, beginning at $200 for the men's pair. Keep an eye out for updates and a first look in the months ahead.
UPDATE (09/22): Product images of the forthcoming "Aqua" Air Jordan 6 have loaded on the backed of Nike's website. As of now, this Jordan 8-inspired style is scheduled to launch on Oct. 7 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200.
Air Jordan 6 Retro “Aqua”
Release Date: 10/07/23
Color: Black/Bright Concord-Aquatone
Style #: CT8529-004
Price: $200