Official Look at the 'Aqua' Air Jordan 6

According to Sole Retriever, the Air Jordan 6 is due for an “Aqua” makeover that will hit retail this holiday season. While official images of the upcoming retro haven’t surfaced, the supplied mock-up suggests the shoe will be black-based, with purple and aqua accents throughout.

An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, but we do know the retro will release in full-family sizing, beginning at $200 for the men's pair. Keep an eye out for updates and a first look in the months ahead.

UPDATE (09/22): Product images of the forthcoming "Aqua" Air Jordan 6 have loaded on the backed of Nike's website. As of now, this Jordan 8-inspired style is scheduled to launch on Oct. 7 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200.

Air Jordan 6 Retro “Aqua”

Release Date: 10/07/23

Color: Black/Bright Concord-Aquatone

Style #: CT8529-004

Price: $200