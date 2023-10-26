'Archaeo Brown' Air Jordan 5 Rumored to Drop in Fall 2024

Jordan Brand is making sure that fans of the Air Jordan 5 will have plenty of options to look forward to throughout 2024. In addition to the much anticipated "Olive" colorway returning next spring, there's also a new colorway that could be hitting stores in the fall.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a new "Archaeo Brown" Air Jordan 5 makeup is scheduled to touch down during the final quarter of next year. There are no leaked images of the purported style at the time of writing, but the mock-up depiction provided by the Instagram account suggests that the sneaker will sport an all-brown upper, while contrasting black and red accents cover the tongue, sock liner, and midsole.

As of now, release details for this rumored "Archaeo Brown" Air Jordan 5 colorway have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, but it's expected to be available from Nike SNKRS. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 5 "Archaeo Brown"

Release Date: Fall 2024

Color: Archaeo Brown/Fire Red/Black/Sail

Style #: DD0587-200

Price: $N/A