Detailed Look at This Year's 'Doernbecher' Air Jordan 3

As we've already learned last month, this year's Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection will include a new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 designed by OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital patient Hugo “Juice” Covarrubias Molina.

Shown here is an official look at Molina's Air Jordan 3 makeup, courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. This new iteration of the popular model features a green slime graphic on the predominantly navy-colored upper as a nod to his "Juice" nickname. This version also comes with special details on the translucent heel tab, including his nickname replacing the traditional "Air" branding along with his initials underneath the surface.

Molina is one of six children from the aforementioned children's hospital that were tapped to be part of this year's Doernbecher Freestyle collection. He was born with Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome, which is a rare disorder that causes one side of his body to grow larger than the other. Other sneakers in the set include the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Nike Dunk High, Nike Cortez, Nike Air Max 1 '86, and Nike Go FlyEase.

Molina's Air Jordan 3, along with the entire 2023 Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection, is scheduled to release on Dec. 2 at Nike.com and at select retailers.