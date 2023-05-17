First Look at the 'Metallic Blue' Air Jordan 1 Low Retro

Following recent rumblings of the classic "Metallic Burgundy" Air Jordan 1 High returning in 2024, it appears that another original Jordan 1 colorway could be coming back next year.

According to trusted leakers @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the "Metallic Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low will return to retailers in Spring 2024. The style originally released in 1985 as part of the "Metallic" series of colorways and was last retroed in 2016.

At the time of writing, leaked imagery of the purported retro has yet to surface and likely won't appear until we get closer to its drop. It's worth noting that the sneaker pictured here is the original 1985 release.

As of now, the purported "Metallic Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low retro has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

UPDATE (11/17): Japanese streetwear legend and frequent Jordan Brand collaborator Hiroshi Fujiwara has shared a first look of the upcoming "Metallic Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low retro on Instagram. As of now, the classic colorway is scheduled to return to retailers in early 2024. Check back soon for official updates.