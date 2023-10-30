It appears that one of Nike’s popular ACG silhouettes will reportedly inspire an upcoming Air Jordan 6 release.

Per @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, a Nike Air Mowabb-inspired Air Jordan 6 will release exclusively in women’s sizing this holiday season. There are no leaked images of the shoe available at the time of writing, but the mock-up depiction from @zSneakerheadz suggests that the ACG sneaker’s original “Rattan Birch” colorway will be transferred to Michael Jordan’s sixth signature shoe. The pair is expected to feature a tan suede upper with purple and orange accents covering the tongue, sockliner, and heel tab. Rounding out the design are the speckled midsole and an icy translucent outsole.

There are no official release details for this Mowabb-inspired Air Jordan 6 makeup. Check back soon for further updates, including a first look in the months ahead.

UPDATE (10/30): Thanks to @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an on Instagram, we now have retail shots at the upcoming "Gore-Tex" Air Jordan 6. As of now, this women's-exclusive style is scheduled to drop on Nov. 29 for $250.