This Air Jordan 17 Is Reportedly Coming Back for $300

Jordan Brand may be bringing back another original Air Jordan 17 Low colorway in 2024. In addition to the "Lightning" makeup rumored to hit retailers next summer, it appears that the "White/University Blue" iteration is also returning next year.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "UNC" Air Jordan 17 Low will hit retailers sometime in Fall 2024 for a hefty price tag of $300. The style was first released back in 2002, and it was around this time that Michael Jordan was playing for the Washington Wizards.

As the name of the colorway suggests, the color scheme is inspired by Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina. The pair pictured here is the original 2004 version, but the 2024 retro isn't expected to deviate from the original release.

As of now, release details for the "UNC" Air Jordan 17 Low have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months, including a first look at the retro.