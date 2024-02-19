'Metallic Black' Air Jordan 1 Rumored to Drop This Year

After getting confirmation that the original "Metallic Blue" and "Metallic Burgundy" colorways are returning this spring, it appears that another shiny Air Jordan 1 makeup is making its way to retailers later this year.

According to @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an on Instagram, a "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 1 Low will arrive sometime during the holiday season for $160. There are no leaked images of the purported release at the time of writing, but the mock-up depiction suggests it will feature a predominantly white leather upper with shiny black metallic panels on the Swoosh and heel tab. The sneaker is also expected to feature black hits on the "Nike Air" tongue tag and sock liner. Completing the look is a white midsole and a grey outsole.

As of now, release details for the "Metallic Black" Air Jordan 1 Low have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Metallic Black"

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: White/Black/Neutral Grey

Style #: FB9933-102

Price: $160