First Look at the 'First in Flight' Air Jordan 1

There are plenty of women's exclusive Air Jordan 1s releasing in 2024. In addition to the "Latte" and "Chrome" pairs that are set to drop in the coming weeks, there's also this UNC-inspired makeup on the way.

Newly leaked images from @Sharkicks1 on Instagram show an early look at the "First in Flight" Air Jordan 1 High. While the inspiration behind this colorway is currently unclear, the sneaker does wear a familiar UNC-themed color blocking as a nod to Michael Jordan's alma mater.

The upper features white-based tumbled leather on the mid-foot panels, while university blue and obsidian hues cover the overlays. There's also a yellow "Wings" logo on the collar, along with "First in Flight" branding underneath the "Nike Air" tongue tag. Additional details include a special pattern covering the insoles, while a white midsole and an obsidian outsole appear below.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this "First in Flight" Air Jordan 1 will be released on July 6. Check back soon for official updates.