Detailed Look at the 'Chrome' Air Jordan 1

As confirmed during the Summer 2024 Air Jordan preview on SNKRS last week, there's an all-chrome Air Jordan 1 on the way.

Here, we have an official look at the upcoming style ahead of its release in April. This women's exclusive colorway features a more premium execution, as evident with the crinkled silver leather panels covering the entirety of the upper. The signature "Wings" logo has also been elevated on this pair, as it's stamped on a silver plate on the collar. Breaking up the predominantly silver makeup are the white tongue and matching sockliner, a sail-colored midsole, and a translucent outsole.

Jordan Brand has released several silver-colored Air Jordan 1s in the past. Some of the more notable drops include the "Silver Toe" pair in 2021 and the reissue of the Co.JP colorway in 2020.

Readers will be able to cop this "Chrome" Air Jordan 1 High colorway starting on April 10 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The shoe retails for $180.