New 'Dusted Clay' Air Jordan 1 Is Expected to Release This Year

Jordan Brand will continue to take a lifestyle approach for upcoming Air Jordan 1 releases, as evident with this new women's-exclusive colorway pictured here.

Unlike the traditional Air Jordan 1 High, this "Dusted Clay" colorway features a premium suede construction on the upper that's dressed in a sail-based hue and offset by brown and dark orange accents on the overlay panels. The sneaker also comes with sail-colored shoelaces, matching sail midsoles, and orange outsoles.

Another lifestyle-focused Air Jordan 1 colorway that's scheduled to hit retail in the coming months is a denim-covered pair arriving later this summer. In addition, there's also an OG-styled "Black Toe Reimagined" makeup that's currently rumored to drop sometime in the holiday season.

According to leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this women's "Dusted Clay" Air Jordan 1 will be released on March 6 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200. Scroll on for a detailed look at the sneaker.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Women's "Dusted Clay"

Release Date: 03/06/24

Style #: FQ2941-200

Price: $200