Adidas' New Paris Olympics Collection Just Dropped

Now that we're less than 100 days away from the start of the Paris Olympics, Adidas has officially unveiled what its athletes will be wearing for the global games.

Dubbed the "Athlete Pack," this multi-shoe collection from the Three Stripes includes footwear for 41 different sports, ranging from running to tennis and even new additions to the event like breakdancing. The core design element of this range is the vibrant orange accents on the sneakers that serve as a nod to the passion and fire shared by the Olympic athletes representing their respective countries this summer.

Adidas also created matching apparel including orange-colored pieces to pair along with the aforementioned sneakers.

"The flare flashes across each shoe, either onto the upper of each footwear model, or on its sole—meaning when the athlete performs, the fire effect will flicker with every movement," Ben Herath, Adidas' VP of Design for Specialist Sports, said. "Three stripes are just visible against a black and white color scheme, helping reduce visual distractions caused by the shoe during competition."

As of now, select pieces from the "Athlete Pack" are now available at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers.