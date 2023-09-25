We're just a few weeks away from the tipoff of this year's college basketball season, and building on anticipation is this new set of collegiate-inspired Adidas Forums dropping soon.

The Adidas Forum Lo collection shown below features colorways designed after its four sponsored collegiate programs, including the University of Kansas, Indiana University, the University of Louisville, and Arizona State University. Each pair dons a sail-based color scheme and is offset by the school's respective team colors throughout the shoe. In addition, the schools' logos are also stamped on the tongue tags.

“There was remarkable interest in the Rivalry collection we launched specifically for university students and fans last month, and we’re excited to be bringing customized streetwear to even more campuses,” Peter Gellert, director of Adidas Originals basketball footwear, said. “The Forum is one of the greatest basketball sneakers turned streetwear icons, and its stylish versatility fits perfectly with university colors.”

All four colorways from this collegiate-themed Adidas Forum Lo collection will be available starting on Oct. 1 at Adidas.com, the Adidas app for $120 each.