The Adidas Crazy Infinity Is Dropping Again

Adidas has once again tapped Packer Shoes to lead a Crazy Infinity release. Following an early launch of the "Chalk" colorway in July, this lifestyle hoops shoe is now coming in "Triple Black" to the New Jersey boutique.

The Adidas Crazy Infinity silhouette pictured here was originally unveiled during this year's NBA All-Star Weekend and is a modern take on the late Kobe Bryant's Crazy 1, which was originally known as "The Kobe." As the colorway suggests, this newest iteration of the shoe dons an all-black color scheme covering the mesh panels and the shell panels on the sides. The sleek makeup continues down to the stealthy herringbone outsole.

Readers will be able to grab a pair of the "Triple Black" Adidas Crazy Infinity starting on Friday, Sept. 22, exclusively at Packershoes.com and at its in-store locations for $160. A wider release of the shoe has yet to be announced by Adidas, but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (09/28): After releasing exclusively at Packer last week, Adidas has confirmed via its launch calendar the the "Triple Black" Adidas Crazy Infinity is releasing again on Oct. 6 at Adidas.com for $160.