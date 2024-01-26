New Adidas AE 1 Colorways Are on the Way

Fresh off of yesterday's launch of the "New Wave" colorway comes information on the next batch of Adidas AE 1 releases.

This week, the global sportswear brand confirmed that two new iterations of Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe will release in early March. First up is the "Best of Adi" pair that's dropping on March 1, followed by the "Velocity Blue" makeup arriving on March 8.

The "Best of Adi" AE 1 is dressed in a simple black and white color scheme inspired by heritage Adidas Basketball silhouettes, while the neon green hits on the heel are said to represent what's to come for the model. The "Velocity Blue" pair pays homage to Edwards' favorite hue, along with subtle green accents on the heel to reference the early Minnesota Timberwolves era.

Readers will be able to cop these new Adidas AE 1 colorways at Adidas.com, Adidas stores, and at select stockists, including Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The sneakers retail for $120 each.