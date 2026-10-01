Adidas has big expectations entering the 2026 fall marathon season. After two of its athletes posted record-shattering performances in the $500 Pro Evo 3 at the 2026 London Marathon this past spring, with the first-ever sub-two marathon times, the Three Stripes has brought that tech to the masses with its new Adizero Adios Pro 5 super shoe. Runners had their first opportunity to test the sneakers at the Adidas-sponsored Berlin Marathon, where this writer also wore them to complete the 26.2-mile race this month. The sneaker’s pricing is a bit more approachable than the brand’s pinnacle Pro Evo series, coming in at $275 and available now at Adidas.com and select retailers.

The core of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5’s design is the tooling. Unlike the past four versions of the model, this fifth variation incorporates the Energyrim tech pulled from the record-breaking Evo Pro 3 and wraps it around the Lightstrike Pro midsole. This replaces the carbon-infused Energyrods tucked within the midsole of the prior models. The upper has also been reimagined with a LightLock 2.0 material for better ventilation, and is paired with a Lighttraxion and Continental outsole. For context, I’ve put around 50 miles in the sneakers at the time of writing, which is broken down to several speed workouts as well as a full marathon. Road racing marathon super shoes are typically expected to last around 200-300 miles, and like any other shoe, the overall performance of the silhouette is expected to diminish as the miles accumulate after 100 miles in. For readers who are undecided on whether or not to purchase a pair or are wondering how it compares to the previous Adidas Adios Pro 4, here’s our review of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

How does the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 fit?

For the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5, I went up half a size—similar to the previous version I own. Like with most running shoes, it’s important to go up at least half a size due to the foot swelling while running, as well as having extra space around the toes for injury prevention.

How light does the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 feel?

According to Adidas, the Adizero Adios Pro 5 weighs, on average, about 177 grams depending on the size, and is lighter than the Adios Pro 4 that weighs around 200 grams. As someone who has trained in both, the weight reduction isn’t very noticeable while on feet, but there is some peace of mind knowing that this is the lightest model of the series. I’m sure the reduced weight is more noticeable for the pros, but as a middle-of-the-pack runner, I couldn’t tell.

How’s the lockdown of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5?

I haven’t noticed an issue when it came to the lockdown of the Adios Pro 4, but with that being said, the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 was still able to improve upon that. There are new foam pads that sit on the inside of the heels, which prevented my foot from sliding around throughout the marathon.

How breathable is the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5?

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5’s new Lightlock 2.0 upper is said to be more breathable than the previous version due to the new ventilated zones across the material, but I didn’t notice a difference from the Adios Pro 4. That’s not to say that it isn’t breathable; it’s just that the differences are minuscule for this writer to notice.

How responsive is the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5’s cushioning?

The nucleus of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 sneaker is the midsole, due to the combination of the Lightstrike Pro paired with the carbon-infused Energyrim tech. The brand says the Adios Pro 5 delivers nine percent more energy return as compared to the previous version, and the improvement is definitely noticeable throughout the entire marathon distance. The advanced foam compound and Energyrim in the midsole in this shoe not only provided propulsion throughout the race, but also reduced fatigue in the legs toward the final miles

How durable is the outsole of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5?

At the time of writing, I’ve run around 50 miles in the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 (including the 26.2 miles at the 2026 Berlin Marathon). As seen in the image above, the outsole is showing some signs of wear with noticeable scuffing on the forefoot and portions of the heel of the foam, but nothing out of the ordinary. Most running super shoes have a lifespan of around 200-300 miles, so I expect these to fit in that range, if not more.