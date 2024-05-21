Cameron Brink Throws First Pitch in Jack Harlow's New Balances

If you feel like every time you go on the internet right now you see Cameron Brink, you’re just like the rest of us. Since being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Sparks last month, Brink has played in two regular season WNBA games, appeared on the Podcast P show to talk about Kawhi Leonard and New Balance, starred in a Skims ad, and just last night threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game with her teammate Rickea Jackson.

Notably, Brink laced up a pair of Jack Harlow's upcoming New Balance 1906R collab to throw out the first pitch. It's the rapper's first official collaboration with the brand since signing with New Balance back in February 2022. Other than Harlow himself, Brink is one of the first people to pop up in public with the sneakers.