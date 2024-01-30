$5 Million of Stolen Nike Products Recovered by LAPD

A 37-year-old man in California was taken into custody this week in connection with the discovery of stolen Nike products at a local warehouse.

According to an investigation conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Roy Lee Harvey, Jr., was arrested yesterday for his alleged involvement with an eloborate theft ring that included receiving, redistributing, and reselling stolen Nike products.

The LAPD says detectives from the Commercial Crimes Division’s Cargo Theft Unit, Major Theft Task Force, and Organized Retail Crimes Task Force units executed two search warrants on Jan. 27 in Hollywood and Hawthorne. The latter location was linked to where Harvey, Jr. was allegedly delivering thousands of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, and accessories worth up to approximately $5 million.