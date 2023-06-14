This OG Nike Mac Attack Restocks Next Week

The Nike Mac Attack, a tennis sneaker originally produced for John McEnroe in 1984, will return as a retro for the first time ever next year, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. According to one source, the retro treatment will include a collaboration with retailer Social Status that’s expected to launch in May 2023.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment about the upcoming retro; Social Status declined to comment about its collab. There are no image leaks of the retro Mac Attack, and the pairs shown here are originals.

Although next year will mark the first proper retro of the Mac Attack, Nike has flirted with bringing the shoe back before. In early 2012, the brand released the Nike Manor, a Swoosh-less retro design based on the Mac Attack. Samples of Mac Attack retros have circulated in recent years, suggesting Nike was planning a retro toward the end of the last decade, but the shoe was never put back into production.

More recently, some of Nike’s biggest endorsers have worn pairs of vintage Mac Attacks in what now feel a bit like calculated moves to build hype around the model’s eventual return. LeBron James wore Mac Attacks in January 2021, walking the NBA tunnel in a rare version of the shoe outfitted with a grass-specific sole. A Nike employee helped source that size 15 for James from collector Jon Migdal, who loaned them out and now has the shoes back in his possession.