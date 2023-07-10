Nike KD 4 "Weatherman" Rumored to Retro in 2024

One of the most coveted sneakers of Kevin Durant's long-running Nike signature line is rumored to return next year.
According to Sneaker Files and leaker zSneakerheadz, the Nike Zoom KD 4 "Weatherman" is set for a retro during Summer 2024. Originally released in 2011, the memorable colorway plays upon the hypothetical scenario of Durant pursuing his second career choice, that of a meteorologist.
The original "Weatherman" Nike Zoom KD 4 features a "Lush Green/Volt-Black-Team Orange" colorway, and the 2024 retro is expected to follow the same color blocking that made the 2011 iteration such a success. The green-based Hyperfuse upper is broken up with multicolored doppler radar patterns at the heel and tongue. The pattern extends to the translucent outsole as well as a more muted black on the shoe's signature forefoot strap.
Despite being one of the most popular models in Durant's line, which is soon to release its 16th iteration, the Zoom KD 4 has been sparsely seen as a retro. To date, the only rerelease is 2018's "Thunderstruck" pair from Nike's "Champions Think 16" collection. In addition to this rumored "Weatherman" retro, the KD 4 is also said to be returning in its 2012 All-Star Weekend "Galaxy" colorway during Spring 2024.
Although not quite as in-demand (or available) as they once were, sales for the "Weatherman" Nike Zoom KD 4 still regularly exceed the $1,000 mark on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.
Nike has yet to confirm release details for the rumored "Weatherman" Zoom KD 4 retro, but this post will be updated as more information becomes known. Note that the images pictured here are of the original 2011 version and do not necessarily accurately represent the rumored 2024 pair.