Nike KD 4 "Weatherman" Rumored to Retro in 2024

One of the most coveted sneakers of Kevin Durant's long-running Nike signature line is rumored to return next year.

According to Sneaker Files and leaker zSneakerheadz, the Nike Zoom KD 4 "Weatherman" is set for a retro during Summer 2024. Originally released in 2011, the memorable colorway plays upon the hypothetical scenario of Durant pursuing his second career choice, that of a meteorologist.

The original "Weatherman" Nike Zoom KD 4 features a "Lush Green/Volt-Black-Team Orange" colorway, and the 2024 retro is expected to follow the same color blocking that made the 2011 iteration such a success. The green-based Hyperfuse upper is broken up with multicolored doppler radar patterns at the heel and tongue. The pattern extends to the translucent outsole as well as a more muted black on the shoe's signature forefoot strap.