Nike Announces 2023 NBA Rookie Signings

With the 2023-24 NBA regular season set to tip off tomorrow, Nike has officially announced its class of rookie signees for the new year.

Leading the group is No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who signed a multi-year deal with the Swoosh during his playing time in France. He’s joined by other top selections including Anthony Black, Kobe Brown, Bilal Coulibaly, Keyonte George, Jordan Hawkins, Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Julian Strawther, and Cason Wallace.

Other top names from the draft who have aligned with footwear brands include Scoot Henderson, who already has his own Puma signature sneaker, Jarace Walker, who is signed with Under Armour, and Gradey Dick and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who signed with Adidas in July.

In France, Wembanyama wore customized size 20.5 Nikes, namely the Zoom G.T. Run, and it was reported in June that he would continue to represent the brand upon his arrival in the NBA. For those wondering why Wembanyama's absent from the class photo, Boardroom's Nick DePaula reports that he was unable to attend September's photoshoot.

Nike's large 2023 draft class mirrors its approach last year, when the brand signed 14 players just ahead of the '22-23 season.