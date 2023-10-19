LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.03 Releasing in 'Toxic' Colorway

On the cusp of tip-off '23, LaMelo Ball's most recent signature sneaker is set to release in an eye-catching new colorway.

Dubbed "Toxic," this Puma MB.03 looks every bit the part, sporting a vibrant mix of purple, pink, and green—all hues commonly linked to exaggerated radioactive palettes. The theme is further emphasized with a toxic spill-like graphic pattern throughout the upper. Familiar Melo graphic hits adorn the tongue, heel, and outsole to cap off the look.

The "Toxic" MB.03 will be released for $125 at puma.com and other Puma Basketball retailers on Friday, October 27.

Puma Melo MB.03 "Toxic"

Release Date: 10/27/23

Color: Purple Glimmer-Green Gecko

Style #: 378916_01

Price: $125