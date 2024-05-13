Morning Beverages Inspire These Dip-Dyed Asics Gel-Kayano 14s

After introducing its "Dip Dye" series with the "Indigo" Gel-NYC and Gel-1130 releases in January, Philadelphia-based retailer Lapstone & Hammer is expanding the DIY-themed Asics collab with three more colorways coming soon.

Shown here are the "Coffee," "Matcha" and "Ube" Asics Gel-Kayano 14s dropping exclusively through Lapstone & Hammer this Saturday. According to the collaborators, this project references people's daily rituals of starting the day off by drinking a caffeinated beverage, with each colorway paying homage to the respective drink. The mesh and suede uppers have been dip-dyed by hand and no two pairs will look identical. In addition to the three new colorways, Lapstone & Hammer is reintroducing the indigo-colored style on the Gel-Kayano 14.

The retailer also revealed that there are specific men's and women's versions of the shoe, with the first pair featuring a darker look and the latter sporting a lighter appearance.

This range of "Dip Dye" Asics Gel-Kayano 14 colorways will be released at Lapstone & Hammer's store located at 1106 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia for $200 each. The remaining pairs will then be available online at Lapstoneandhammer.com.