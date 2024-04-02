A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

Some of Nike's biggest ambassadors are dropping off some new sneakers this week.







Drake's Hot Step 2 arrives in a blinding all-orange color scheme and Devin Booker shows love to his dog Haven with the latest iteration of the Book 1. Other top drops include a "Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4, Patta's take on the Converse Weapon, and an Air Max 95 paying homage to the city of Atlanta.





Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases, below.