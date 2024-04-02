A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 to the 'Haven' Nike Book 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Some of Nike's biggest ambassadors are dropping off some new sneakers this week.
Drake's Hot Step 2 arrives in a blinding all-orange color scheme and Devin Booker shows love to his dog Haven with the latest iteration of the Book 1. Other top drops include a "Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4, Patta's take on the Converse Weapon, and an Air Max 95 paying homage to the city of Atlanta.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases, below.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy