A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 to the 'Haven' Nike Book 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Apr 02, 2024
Via Nike

Some of Nike's biggest ambassadors are dropping off some new sneakers this week. 


Drake's Hot Step 2 arrives in a blinding all-orange color scheme and Devin Booker shows love to his dog Haven with the latest iteration of the Book 1. Other top drops include a "Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4, Patta's take on the Converse Weapon, and an Air Max 95 paying homage to the city of Atlanta. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases, below. 

Via Nike

Some of Nike's biggest ambassadors are dropping off some new sneakers this week. 


Drake's Hot Step 2 arrives in a blinding all-orange color scheme and Devin Booker shows love to his dog Haven with the latest iteration of the Book 1. Other top drops include a "Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4, Patta's take on the Converse Weapon, and an Air Max 95 paying homage to the city of Atlanta. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases, below. 

Nike Air Max 95 'Atlanta'

Via Nike

Price: $185
When: Thursday, April 4 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This Air Max 95 is inspired by the city of Atlanta. Nike partnered with some of the city's most prominent retailers—Walter's, Wish ATL, SolePlay, and A Ma Maniére—to bring this pair to life. The 95's layered upper showcases various shades of red and orange that pop off of the grey mesh underlays. Reflective panels can be seen on the toe, heel, and tongue. The colors and insole graphic are inspired by the resurgence of the Phoenix. They act as a nod to Atlanta's motto, "Resurgens," which is latin for "rising again."

Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 'Total Orange'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Tuesday, April 2 at 12 a.m. (nocta.com) and Thursday, April 4 at 10 a.m. (Nike SNKRS)
Where: Nocta.com (April 2)/Nike SNKRS and other select retailers (April 4)
What You Need to Know: After a surprise release on SNKRS back in March, the "Total Orange" Hot Step 2 is getting a wider launch. The sequel to the first sneaker from Drake's NOCTA label with Nike features a molded synthetic leather upper, chrome panels on the heel and quarter panel, and NOCTA logos on the tongue and insole. The entire upper is also reflective, which gives it an extra pop when the flash hits it. 

Patta x Converse Weapon

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Thursday, April 4 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: For its latest collab, Patta has put its spin on the classic Converse Weapon. The low-top variation of the '80s basketball sneaker is dressed in a durable, black Cordura fabric upper. Details include a tonal leather Chevron logo, metal eyelets, a custom graphic on the insoles, and a co-branded left tongue tag. 

Nike Book 1 'Haven'

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The next colorway of Devin Booker's Book 1 is inspired by his Cane Corso, Haven. The furry black collar is a nod to his dog's coat, while the marbled Swoosh is meant to represent Haven's eyes. Other elements include a black canvas and nubuck upper, copper trim on the Swoosh, and icy outsole. 

Women's Air Jordan 4 'Vivid Sulfur'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is utilizing the colorblocking of the OG "Fire Red" 4 colorway for its latest women's release. This "Vivid Sulfur" 4 features a white leather upper and black accents. All of the areas that are red on the "Fire Red" have been tweaked to feature a bright yellow hue. 

PattaConverse WeaponAir Jordan 4Nike Air Max 95Nike Book 1NoctaDrakeDevin Booker

Latest in Sneakers