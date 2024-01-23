A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Yellow Ochre' Air Jordan 6 to the Kenzo x Asics collection, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Jan 23, 2024
Via Nike

Hopefully, you didn't jump the gun and pay resale for some of the sneakers on this week's release calendar. There are some solid restocks to look forward to.


The OG Attack and "Court Purple" SB Dunk Low will both be restocking. Other notable drops include the new "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6, an Air Jordan 1 Low celebrating the Year of the Dragon, a trio of Asics Gel-Kayano 20s designed by NIGO for Kenzo, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

Via Nike

Hopefully, you didn't jump the gun and pay resale for some of the sneakers on this week's release calendar. There are some solid restocks to look forward to.


The OG Attack and "Court Purple" SB Dunk Low will both be restocking. Other notable drops include the new "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6, an Air Jordan 1 Low celebrating the Year of the Dragon, a trio of Asics Gel-Kayano 20s designed by NIGO for Kenzo, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

Aries x Reebok

Via Aries

Price: $130
When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: reebok.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Sofia Prantera's Aries has collaborated with Reebok on a Classic Leather. The "Mystic's Shoe" features a faint aqua blue leather upper, nubuck Reebok branding, and gold foil detailing. Aries logos are stamped on the right tongue and heel tab. Sticking to the magical theme, a gold wizard can be seen on the inner left tongue tag and the description of the "Mystic's Shoe" has been written on the inner right tag. 

Women's Air Jordan 14 Low 'Love Letter'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A women's colorway of the Air Jordan 14 Low dubbed the "Love Letter" is releasing on Wednesday. The pair is dressed in a shiny iridescent leather with black and silver details. Eye-catching, to say the least. 

Air Jordan 1 Low 'Chinese New Year'

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with a special Air Jordan 1 Low. A sail leather upper is complimented by scaly olive green overlays meant to represent the dragon. A gold satin heel tab, special Jumpman logos on the inner tongue tags and insoles, and burgundy accents complete the celebratory color scheme.

Women's Nike Dunk Low 'Light Armory Blue'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This women's Dunk Low has been given a premium upgrade. The blue and grey pair replaces the usual leather construction on many Dunk Lows with hairy suede. These sort of remind us of the "Tauntaun" SB Dunk Highs from 2011. 

Nike Attack

Via Nike

Price: $120
When: Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The OG colorway of John McEnroe's Nike Attack is getting a restock later this week. The pair stays true to the 1984 original with a grey mesh upper, tonal leather overlays, black accents, and a black and blue checkerboard tongue tag complete with a red Nike logo. 

Kenzo x Asics

Via Kenzo

Price: $350
When: Friday, Jan. 26
Where: Kenzo stores and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Kenzo's latest footwear is a collaboration with Asics on three pairs of the Gel-Kayano 20 designed by NIGO. Blue and silver-based pairs feature faux fur covered in tiger stripes across their uppers as a nod to one of Kenzo's signature motifs. The third option features multicolored polygons covered in a tonal cheetah print. Kenzo branding can be spotted on the left tongue of each. 

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Court Purple'

Via Nike

Price: $115
When: Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This SB Dunk Low release from 2021 is randomly getting restocked on Saturday. The colorblocking takes inspiration from the "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1 with a white leather upper, black leather on areas like the toe and Swoosh, and a pop of color accenting the heel and midsole. 

Air Jordan 6 'Yellow Ochre'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is debuting a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 6 this weekend. The "Yellow Ochre" utilizes "Carmine" colorblocking, but replaces the red nubuck with bright yellow. 

Air JordanJordan BrandAir Jordan 6Nike SB Dunk LowNike SbKenzoNigoAsicsNike Dunk LowAriesReebokAir Jordan 1 LowChinese New YearAir Jordan 14 LowNike Mac Attack

Latest in Sneakers