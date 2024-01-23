A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the 'Yellow Ochre' Air Jordan 6 to the Kenzo x Asics collection, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Hopefully, you didn't jump the gun and pay resale for some of the sneakers on this week's release calendar. There are some solid restocks to look forward to.
The OG Attack and "Court Purple" SB Dunk Low will both be restocking. Other notable drops include the new "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6, an Air Jordan 1 Low celebrating the Year of the Dragon, a trio of Asics Gel-Kayano 20s designed by NIGO for Kenzo, and more.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy