How Nike Made the Air 180 One of Its Best Retros This Year

Witherow says what was so difficult about making the 180 true to its original form is that sneakers were built so differently in 1991 than they are today. So they had to almost decipher the blueprints and re-engineer them for today’s manufacturing process.

“Every time we got a new sample in, we’d go back to DNA and look at one of those original pairs in our hand in person and say, ‘OK, let's put these side by side and see how they're looking,’” he says. “Because from one 180 head to another, the shape is what's so iconic about that shoe. It just looks so fast and so sleek, and I wouldn't be happy until we got that shape right.”

One of the things that helps the new version of the 180 look so good is the usage of the big bubble style that was used on the Air Max 1 ‘86 in 2023. The 180, remember, is named after the Air unit in the shoe, so it’s important that the bubble is the centerpiece of the shoe’s design.

“It wouldn't be the 180 without that enormous bag in the heel,” Witherow says. “It's like, if we can get this bag as big as it was in 1991 and looking just as good, then we know we're onto a winner here, even down to the angle of the midsole around the bag, just making sure we got everything around that looking perfect.”

If the bubble is what the shoe is named after, then the second most notable feature on the Air 180 is its original colorway, which is dubbed the “Ultramarine.” It’s a combination of white, infrared, and a purplish blue. The color combination is just a chef’s kiss when it comes to footwear and has been referenced throughout Nike’s history.

“People still talk about it every time a picture of that colorway pops up online, they immediately notice just how compelling it is,” Witherow says.