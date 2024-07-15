The Best Adidas Shoes to Buy If You Like Sambas

The Adidas Spezial is one of many Samba alternatives. Via The Sole Supplier

We’ve been doing Sambas for a couple summers now. The Adidas shoe, which traces its roots back to 1949, when Adidas created it to help German footballers play on the icy pitches of Northern Europe, was originally a football boot before trading its spikes for a familiar flat sole. Now it’s become the go-to shoe for guys and girls who just want a simple shoe, low-cut to wear every day.





It’s part of Adidas’ terrace line right now, which is derived from the shoes football supporters would wear on the terraces of Europe. Now Adidas execs have a big push planned beyond the confines of the pitch.





Whether it’s the black and white or white and black, you see Sambas everywhere. And that’s not an issue—this has long been a shoe that everyone can enjoy. The Samba has a lot of cultural cachet. They’ve been redone by Wales Bonner and worn by the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. But also the craziest punk rock guys I used to go to football with always had them. I once saw someone wearing a pair of Sambas Spartan kick someone down multiple rows of stairs at Red Bull Arena. Doesn’t get more authentic than that.





But if you don’t partake in those activities, maybe you wore them in elementary school or for indoor soccer. So you want a pair now, decades later. But you know what’s cool? Separating yourself from the pack.





The good thing about Adidas is that if you like Sambas, they make a bunch of shoes that look close enough and have cool names, too. So you can wear something that is Samba-ish without looking exactly like everyone else. Here are our picks for Samba alternatives.