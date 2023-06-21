Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low Rumored to Drop in February 2024

A few months have passed since Trophy Room dropped its “New Sheriff in Town” Air Jordan 7, but it looks like Marcus Jordan’s sneaker boutique is once again linking up with Jordan Brand for a new Air Jordan collab.

According to leakers @Brandon1an and @Mr_Unloved1s on Instagram, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low is slated to release late in 2023. There are no early photos of the sneaker at the time of writing, but the accounts suggest that the project will don a black, sail, and metallic gold makeup and is expected to tie back to a story of Michael Jordan similar to past Trophy Room x Air Jordan releases, but the specific details have yet to be revealed.

Thus far, Trophy Room and Jordan Brand have released several Air Jordan collabs, including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 7, Air Jordan 16, Air Jordan 17, and the Air Jordan 23.

As of now, this purported Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low is rumored to drop sometime in December. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.

UPDATE (06/21): New release details about the rumored Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low collab have emerged. Per @zSneakerheadz, the project is now expected to drop on Feb. 15, 2024 rather than the initially reported December release. Check back soon for new developments including a first look in the coming months.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low

Release Date: 02/15/24

Color: Black/Sail/Metallic Gold

Style #: FN0432-017

Price: $N/A