New 'Urawa' Nike Air Max 1 Releases Next Month

After reintroducing the “Shima Shima” Air Max 1 with a new colorway in March, Nike is giving another classic Air Max 1 style a sequel soon.

Pictured here is the new iteration of the classic “Urawa” Air Max 1 that debuted in 2004. This version of the shoe essentially shuffles the hues around from the OG pair as seen with the black-based mesh underlays that are offset by grey suede overlays. Subtle red hits appear on the eyelets while gold accents cover the “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag. The shoe’s signature element is the Urawa dragon logo embroidered on the heel.

Nike originally released the first “Urawa” Air Max 1 in 2004 that was inspired by the Urawa Red Diamonds soccer club in Japan’s J1 League. It donned a predominantly red-based color scheme and was a Japan-only release.

As of now, release details for this new “Urawa” Air Max 1 have yet to be announced by Nike. Keep it locked for updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (09/20): Nike has confirmed that the new "Pure Platinum" colorway of the “Urawa” Air Max 1 is releasing on Oct. 3 via SNKRS for $160. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.