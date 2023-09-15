You Can Only Get This Nike Air Max 1 in One Location

Size?-exclusive pair dropping in September.

Sep 15, 2023
In addition to the various '86 Big Bubble offerings coming in the near future, Nike Air Max 1 enthusiasts will have even more styles of the classic silhouette to look forward to, including one pair dropping exclusively at UK-based boutique Size?.

Newly leaked images from leaker @Brandon1an on Twitter show a first look at the upcoming Size?-exclusive Nike Air Max 1. According to the account, this iteration of the sneaker pays homage to the Swoosh's sustainably-focused Considered line from 2005.

This brown-based Air Max 1 colorway appears to be directly inspired by the Considered Boot and is equipped with a brown-based suede upper fused with beige leather panels and a brown denim mudguard. The tongue also appears to feature a hemp construction, and along with the traditional Swoosh branding at the midfoot, there's a mini Swoosh logo embroidered at the forefoot. Complementing the look is a beige-colored midsole and a brown outsole combination.

At the time of writing, release details for this Size?-exclusive Nike Air Max 1 colorway have yet to be announced by the boutique. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (09/15): Size? has officially confirmed that its exclusive Air Max 1 colorway will be released on Sept. 29 in-store and via the Size? app.

