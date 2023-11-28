'Anthracite' Nike Foamposite Ones Return Next Month

Not much time has passed since Nike reissued the “Anthracite” Air Foamposite One, but it appears that the stealthy style is returning to retailers soon.

Shown here is what’s believed to be a first look at this year’s “Anthracite” Air Foamposite One retro, courtesy of Sneaker News. The upcoming retro is faithful to its OG 2007 release, with a black Foamposite upper, nubuck eyelets, and the classic “1 Cent” logo on the heel and footbed.

In addition to its original 2007 drop, the “Anthracite” colorway also released in 2020. There was also an all-black iteration of the model that dropped in 2014 featuring a suede construction instead of the traditional Foamposite upper.

This year’s “Anthracite” Air Foamposite One retro will be released sometime during this year’s holiday season from SNKRS and Nike NBHD retailers for a price of $240 in adult sizes, and they’ll also be available in full family sizing. Keep it locked for official updates and new developments in the months ahead.

UPDATE (08/26): Official retail photos of this year's Anthracite” Air Foamposite One retro have landed on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the style is scheduled to hit retailers sometime this holiday season for $240.

UPDATE (11/28): Nike has officially confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Anthracite” Air Foamposite One will be released on Dec. 12 via the app and at select Nike retailers for $240.